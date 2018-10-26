Why Bharti Airtel stock rose up to 3.41% today even as net profit fell 65% in Q2

The Bharti Airtel stock rose in trade today even as the telco reported a fall in consolidated net profit for the tenth straight quarter. The telecom stock rose up to 3.41% intra day to 305.95 level in trade today compared to its previous close of 295.85 on the BSE. The stock rose after brokerages remained upbeat about the share even after Q2 net profit plunged 65%.

On the other hand, the large cap stock touched an intra day low of 287.20 down 2.92% from its previous close.

The stock has gained 41.43% during the last one year and has fallen 43.51% since the beginning of this year.

Net sales rose 1.71% to Rs 20,422.50 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 20,080 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Consolidated net profit rose 22.10% to Rs 118.80 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 97.30 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

However, net profit fell 65% compared to Rs 343 crore in the year ago period as losses on mainstay India business widened due to pricing pressure from aggressive competition.

The loss from India operations (before exceptional items) mounted to Rs 1646.4 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to about Rs 940 crore in the preceding three-month period.

The company had clocked a net income of Rs 649.4 crore in the July-September quarter of 2017.

Even as the firm posted losses in India business, brokerages remained optimistic on the prospects of the company.

Nomura maintained a buy call on the Airtel stock with a target price of Rs 505. The brokerage was upbeat about the Africa business prospects, but said losses in India operations were worrisome. A drop in India mobile usage in terms of earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation caused the earnings miss, it said .

Deutsche Bank raised the stock rating to buy from hold with a target price of Rs 425, saying the firm continues to execute well as underlined by robust growth in 4G subscriptions, data usage in India and continued improvement in Africa margins.

It said stabilisation in India, Africa business continues to improve. It does not believe there has been any material change in competitive landscape and offers significant headroom forecast three -year CAGR in revenue and earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation at 8%/13%

However, Credit Suisse maintained a neutral stance on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 and said it continues to believe that triple whammy of falling customer base, declining average revenue per user and higher network costs could lead to a sharp EBITDA decline.

Bharti Airtel's consolidated revenues dipped about 6 per cent to Rs 20,422 crore for the just-ended quarter.

The company said the exceptional gain during the quarter stood at Rs 1.013.7 crore (net of tax) "largely on account of creation of deferred tax asset in DTH partially offset by charge towards network refarming/ upgrade program during the quarter".

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said the average revenue per user (ARPU) decline has "moderated" this quarter driven by focus on quality customers through simplified pricing and content partnerships.

"We remain focused on driving quality base growth with value adding propositions for our customers. We also remain committed to investing in enhanced capacities and have deployed 27000+ broadband sites during the quarter, enabling a 239 per cent YoY growth in mobile data volumes," Vittal added.

The total revenues from India-South Asia operations at Rs 15,022.3 crore in July-September was lower than Rs 16,826.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from Africa business, however, rose to Rs 5,647.2 crore during September quarter from Rs 5,203 crore in the same period of the previous year.

In a statement announcing the Q2 earnings, Airtel said the consolidated mobile data and voice traffic grew 225 per cent and 55 per cent respectively year-on-year. Overall, the customer base stood at 445 million across 16 countries, up 15 per cent year-on-year excluding divested units.

Airtel said mobile 4G data customers jumped 132 per cent to 65.7 million from 28.3 million in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

"In constant currency terms, Africa revenues grew by 10.8 per cent year on year led by strong growth in data and Airtel money transaction value," the statement added.

Consolidated EBITDA at Rs 6,343 crore represented a drop of 20.7 per cent over the year ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA reflects a company's operating performance.

The consolidated EBITDA margin fell to 31.1 per cent in September 2018 quarter from 36.8 per cent.

Its consolidated net debt for the company increased to Rs 1,13,204 crore as compared to Rs 1,029,02.8 crore for the previous quarter.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2018-19, Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

On Thursday, the stock of Bharti Airtel closed at 295.85 apiece on the BSE, about 6.60 per cent lower than the previous close. The results were declared after market hours.