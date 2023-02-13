BHEL shares at Rs 36? Analysts suggest more than 50% cut on this PSU stock; here's why

Bharat Heavy Electricals' (BHEL's) quarterly performance has disappointed Dalal Street and analysts tracking the counter remain negative on it. A majority of them have a sell rating on the stock and their target prices suggest a more than 50 per cent decline in the counter.

BHEL's consolidated net profit jumped 56.48 per cent to Rs 42.28 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 27.02 crore reported in Q3 FY22, whereas revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 4,939.49 crore. Profit before tax in the third quarter stood at Rs 52.71 crore.

On the face of it, numbers appeared to be a good read but analysts gave the performance a thumbs down. However, they have increased their target prices slightly but the consensus rating on the counter suggests exiting the counter.

BHEL reported a disappointing print, much below estimates. Gross profit declined 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) on a combination of weak execution and declining YoY gross margin. Order backlog contracted 3 per cent YoY/QoQ with negligible orders booked, said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Reported PAT was boosted by a one-off income of Rs 100 crore, part of other operating income and negligible other expenses and working capital potentially deteriorated further QoQ, it said.

"We lower EBITDA margin estimates by 150-200 bps for FY2024/25, while broadly retaining our revenue estimates. This leads to a meaningful decline in estimates Our revised fair value at Rs37 factors in 10X FY2026E EPS that bakes in 5.5GW of thermal power ordering or 1.5X FY2023E revenues at almost static employee cost and nil cost provisions," it said.

State-run BHEL is engaged in the design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of the economy. The Government of India a held 63.17 per cent stake in the company as of December 31, 2022.

Amit Anwani, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said that BHEL Q3 FY23 results were a miss on topline and gross margins yet to revive. On a standalone basis, its revenue grew 2.5 per cent YoY led by growth in the power segment, while the Industry segment declined 20.8 per cent YoY, he said.

"BHEL reported an EBITDA at Rs140 crore, up 61.7 per cent YoY aided by much lower other expenses which were down 53.6 per cent YoY, despite lower gross margins. We have a 'sell' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs36," he said.

Kotak's Rs 37 target suggests a 50 per cent cut in the shares price of BHEL from its previous close at Rs 75 on Friday, whereas Prabhudas Lilladher suggests a more than 52 per cent decline in the stock.

On the other hand, Nuvama Institutional Equities said that BHEL beat Q3FY23 consensus EBITDA/PAT by a huge margin, majorly led by other operating expenses. While new order inflows in Q3 were relatively flat but better execution led to a 3.1 per cent depletion in order backlog to Rs 1 lakh crore. Looking at 3 years CAGR, it reported sluggish performance as EBITDA and PAT dragged.

"We believe that execution and profitability remain a key ask for BHEL as we do not see any material upside in earnings. We reiterate ‘reduce’ and revise our FY23E and 24E EPS by 5 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. With a revised target price of Rs 50," it said, hinting towards a one-third price correction in the counter.

