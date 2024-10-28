BHEL shares surge 10% on stellar Q2 earnings

Shares of BHEL climbed 10% in the afternoon session today after the state-owned firm reported a profit of Rs 96.7 crore in the September 2024 quarter. BHEL reported a loss of Rs 58.3 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

BHEL stock gained 10% to Rs 238.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to 79,269 crore. EBITDA came at Rs 275 crore in the last quarter against Rs 153.3 crore loss in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 28% to Rs 6584 crore in Q2 against Rs 5125.29 crore in the year ago period.

BHEL's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) came at a positive Rs 275 crore against an EBITDA loss of Rs 153.3 crore last year. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 4.2%.

Within BHEL's segments, revenue from the power segment climbed Rs 5,028.8 crore in the last quarter compared to Rs 4,073 crore last year. Revenue from the industry segment climbed to Rs 1,556 crore in Q2 from rS 1,052 crore in the year-ago quarter.