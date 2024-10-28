scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
BHEL shares surge 10% on stellar Q2 earnings

Feedback

BHEL shares surge 10% on stellar Q2 earnings

BHEL Q2 earnings: EBITDA came at Rs 275 crore in the last quarter against Rs 153.3 crore loss in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
BHEL stock gained 10% to Rs 238.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to 79,269 crore. BHEL stock gained 10% to Rs 238.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to 79,269 crore.

Shares of BHEL climbed 10% in the afternoon session today after the state-owned firm reported a profit of Rs 96.7 crore in the September 2024 quarter. BHEL reported a loss of Rs 58.3 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

BHEL stock gained 10% to Rs 238.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to 79,269 crore. EBITDA came at Rs 275 crore in the last quarter against Rs 153.3 crore loss in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 28% to Rs 6584 crore in Q2 against  Rs 5125.29 crore in the year ago period.

BHEL's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) came at a positive Rs 275 crore against an EBITDA loss of Rs 153.3 crore last year.  EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 4.2%.

Within BHEL's segments, revenue from the power segment climbed Rs 5,028.8 crore in the last quarter compared to Rs 4,073 crore last year. Revenue from the industry segment climbed to Rs 1,556 crore in Q2 from rS 1,052 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 28, 2024, 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement