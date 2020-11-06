Birla Corporation share rises over 8% post Q2 earnings

Birla Corporation share gained over 8% in trade today after the firm reported a 88.61% rise in Q2 net profit. Share of Birla Corp touched an intraday high of Rs 700.5 , gaining 8.86% on BSE. The stock has risen 5.41% in the last 4 days.

The share opened with a gain of 4.48% at Rs 672.30 today. Birla Corporation share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200-day moving averages. The share has gained 6.43% in one year and risen 9.6% since the beginning of this year.

Total 0.64 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 4.34 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5149 crore.

The stock closed 3.92% or Rs 25 higher at Rs 668.75 on BSE.

Net profit rose to Rs 166.62 crore in Q2 against Rs 88.34 crore profit in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Birla Corporation reported 88.61% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.62 crore on 1.74% increase in total income to Rs 1,675.41 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Revenue climbed 1.7 per cent at Rs 1,675.41 crore as against Rs 1,646.73 crore in the similar period previous year.

The company said the factor behind good performance was cost rationalization and recovery in demand in key markets.

Birla Corporation had also reduced its discretionary spending such as advertising and marketing expenditure in the last quarter to ensure efficiency in operations.

Meanwhile, extending gains for the fifth straight session, Sensex ended 552 points higher at 41,893 and Nifty rose 143 points to 12,263.