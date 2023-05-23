BPCL, Ashok Leyland, NMDC: How to trade these stocks amid results season?

Benchmark stock indices on Monday extended gains for the second straight session, thanks to buying in sectors such as technology, metals and pharma. The BSE Sensex settled 234 points, or 0.38 per cent, higher at 61,963.68. The NSE's Nifty index advanced 111 points, or 0.61 per cent, to end the session at 18,314.40.

Select stocks such as Ashok Leyland, Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and NMDC are likely to be on traders’ radar amid the results season. Here is what Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher has to say on these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:

Ashok Leyland | Buy | Target Price: Rs 168 | Stop Loss: Rs 151

Shares of Ashok Leyland have consolidated near Rs 155 level after a decent rally and maintained support near Rs 151 level. A decisive breach above Rs 155 would trigger a breakout and can push the stock higher towards the next target of Rs 168.

NMDC | Cautious | Resistance: Rs 111 | Support: Rs 102

NMDC shares are witnessing profit booking. The stock has been gradually falling, having fallen below the significant 200-DMA level of Rs 107, adding to the negative bias. The level of Rs 102 is the near-term support as of now. For the trend to improve, the stock needs to cross above the Rs 111 zone. Only then can one anticipate further fresh upward move.

Bharat Petroleum Coporation | Hold for Rs 375 | Target Price: Rs 396 | Stop Loss: Rs 355

Bharat Petroleum has formed a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart, taking support near the Rs 355 level. For this stock, a decisive move past Rs 375 is necessary to carry on the momentum. In such a case, the stock can scale new target of Rs 396.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)