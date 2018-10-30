BPCL stock falls up to 4.79% after Q2 earnings, among top Nifty losers

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) stock fell in early trade after the oil marketing firm's September quarter net profit nearly halved to Rs 1,218.71 crore, well below analysts' expectations, hurt by higher expenses on account of forex losses.

The BPCL stock declined up to 4.79% in early trade to 264.05 level compared to its previous close of 277.35 on the NSE.

At 12:56 pm, the stock was trading 3.17% percent or 8.80 points lower to 268 level on the NSE. It was among the top Nifty losers.

The large cap stock has fallen 48.15% since the beginning of this year and lost 49.83% during the last one year.

17 of 35 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', nine "hold" and nine "underperform" or "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

The firm reported a 48.3 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 1,218.71 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018 compared to a net profit of Rs 2,357.40 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, its revenues from operations rose to Rs 82,884.82 crore as compared to Rs 64,133.01 crore in the July-September period of 2017.

Total expenses of the refiner also increased to Rs 81,550.12 crore as against Rs 61,475.13 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

Average gross refining margin fell to $5.57 per barrel from $7.97 per barrel a year earlier.

"The corporation has accounted compensation towards sharing of under-recoveries on sale of sensitive petroleum products of Rs 496.78 crore by way of subsidy for the current period (Rs 319.90 crore April-September 2017) as revenue from operations and nil under-recovery has been absorbed by the Corporation on this account during the reported periods," it said.

Citi analysts said Q3 refining performance will be a key to watch out for given the likely lack of inventory gains and as Singapore GRMs are also under pressure. Citi maintained a price target of Rs 260 with a 'sell' rating.

Motilal Oswal analysts wrote the key risk for the firm "would be sharing of subsidy burden on LPG/kerosene and inability to pass on increased cost in auto fuels".

Kotak Institutional Equities retained reduce call on the stock with a target price of Rs 275, noting material risk to earnings from curtailment of marketing margins on auto fuels and uncertainty on cooking fuel subsidy-sharing mechanism under an adverse global and local macro environment.

Morgan Stanley said margins came in line with expectations. However, lower other income drove the slight miss. Net debt continued to fall and integrated margins (refining plus marketing) were steady despite oil spike. It gave a target price of Rs 330 on the stock.