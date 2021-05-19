Brigade Enterprises share climbs 13% after Q4 net profit rises nearly 15 times

Brigade Enterprises share rose over 13% today after the firm reported nearly 15 times rise in Q4 net profit on year-on-year basis. Share of Brigade Enterprises opened with a gain of 13.68% at Rs 283.40 on BSE.

The mid cap stock has gained 174% in one year and risen 5.16% since the beginning of this year.

The stock has gained 6.97% in the last 3 days. The share touched an intraday high of Rs 283.4 rising 13.68% against previous close of Rs 249.30 on BSE.

The stock trades higher than 5 day, 20 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,521 crore.

The firm reported a sharp rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.57 crore for the quarter ended March 2021against net profit of Rs 2.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 820.86 crore in Q4 from Rs 644.34 crore in the previous year.

For 2020-21 fiscal, company posted a net loss of Rs 46.32 crore against a profit of Rs 130.58 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell to Rs 2,010.39 core last fiscal from Rs 2,681.56 crore in the 2019-20 financial year.

The company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate development leasing and hospitality and related services in South India. They are one of the leading property developers in Bengaluru, Mysore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Chikmagaluru Ahmedabad and Chennai.