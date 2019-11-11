Britannia Industries share price trading lower ahead of Q2 earnings

Britannia Industries share price was trading lower today ahead of the firm set to announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2019. Britannia Industries share price fell 1.46% or Rs 46 to Rs 3,115 compared to the previous close of Rs 3161.55 on BSE. The large cap stock has lost 3% in last three days.

It has lost 0.04% since the beginning of this year and risen 8.34% during the last one year. 9,750 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 3.08 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the stock stood at Rs 74,982 crore. In Q1 of current fiscal, Britannia Industries reported a 3.64 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 248.64 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 against Rs 258.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 2,767.8 crore, up 7.03 per cent, as against Rs 2,585.84 crore in the year-ago quarter. During the quarter, the company also posted exceptional expense of Rs 15.61 crore on account of voluntary retirement cost incurred in one of its subsidiaries.