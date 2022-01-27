Brokerages see up to 20% upside in Maruti Suzuki; should you invest?

Analysts see up to 20 per cent upside in Maruti Suzuki, this is despite the fact that it posted a 48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, as global chip shortage slowed production and high material costs cut margins. The country’s largest carmaker on Tuesday reported a profit of Rs 1,011 crore in Q3FY22 over Rs 1,941 crore in Q3FY21.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki traded 0.65 per cent down at Rs 8,545 at around 11.20 am (IST). On the other hand, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 1.85 per cent at 56,784 at around the same time.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services is positive on Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) with a price target of Rs 10,300, indicating an upside of 20.5 per cent from the current market price.

“With an improvement in supplies, stability in raw material cost, and launch of new products, the company is expected to recover both market share and margin,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

The automaker’s total revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,246 crore against Rs 23,457.80 crore in the same quarter last year. Maruti sold a total of 4,30,668 units during the quarter in review, lower than 4,95,897 units in the same period, the previous year.

On the other hand, ICICI Securities has a ‘Hold’ rating on Maruti Suzuki with a price target of Rs 8,760.

“MSIL’s stock price has grown at around 6.5 per cent CAGR from Rs 5,900 levels in January 2017, outperforming the Nifty Auto index in this time. We upgrade the stock from ‘Sell’ to ‘Hold’ amid robust order-book, improving chip availability, healthy demand prospects and new product launch pipeline,” ICICI Securities said in a report.

The management expects raw material costs to moderate going ahead. Maruti Suzuki has a strong order backlog of around 2,64,000 units, of which CNG accounts for 1,17,000 units. Market watchers expect production output to improve sequentially from here on, with improving semiconductor availability.

The average discount in the third quarter stood at Rs 15,200 per vehicle against Rs 18,567 per vehicle in the preceding quarter. Maruti Suzuki hiked prices by 2 per cent in January 2022 and will continue to focus on hybrid vehicles in the medium term, given varied challenges such as high upfront cost and poor charging infrastructure in India for electric vehicles.

Elara Capital retained an ‘Accumulate’ rating on Maruti Suzuki with a price target of Rs 10,000.

“Maruti is seeking to trim its carbon footprint with a focus on improving electrification and hybrid vehicles as also natural gas/biofuels alternatives," it said

“Maruti Suzuki’s model launch success rate at around 70 per cent is much higher than the competition at 14 per cent and likely aid market share recoupment, led by new/refreshed SUV model launches over FY23-24. With the gradual price rise, softening raw material prices and production normalisation, we expect EBITDA margin to bottom in FY22 and likely improve around 560 basis points over FY22-24,” Elara Capital said in a report.

