Why BSE Ltd share rose over 10% today

Shares of BSE Limited rose over 10 per cent today amid news that the company's board will consider a bonus issue on February 10. The stock gained 10.50% to Rs 2,050 against previous close of Rs 1835.15 on NSE.

Total 17.84 lakh shares of BSE changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 345.67 crore. On NSE.

Market cap of BSE Ltd rose to Rs 8,725 crore. The stock touched an intra day low of Rs 1,926.

The board of BSE will meet on February 8 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021. A proposal for issuing bonus shares will also be considered. .

"As per Regulation 29(1)(f) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors shall, inter-alia, consider, the proposal for issue of bonus shares at the aforesaid meeting, subject to requisite approvals," BSE said in a statement.

A bonus issue, also known as a scrip issue or a capitalisation issue, is an offer of free additional shares to existing shareholders. The leading stock exchange reported a 39 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 65.14 crore for three months ended September 2021.

In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit attributable to the shareholders at Rs 46.81 crore in the same quarter of preceding fiscal.

The bourse's revenue from operations rose 51 per cent to Rs 188.73 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 125.38 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.