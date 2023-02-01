Budget 2023: Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, L&T shares rise up to 5% on FM’s infra push

Shares of firms engaged in the construction of infrastructure projects were trading in the green today after FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a major push for the sector in her fifth Budget speech. Shares of major steel makers Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and JSW Steel, which supply steel and other raw trials for infra projects, surged up to 5%. Tata Steel stock touched an intraday high of Rs 123, rising 2.8% against the previous close of Rs 119.65 on BSE. Tata Steel shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Similarly, Jindal Steel stock touched an intraday high of Rs 611.4, rising 4.79% on BSE.

Jindal Steel shares are trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of another steel major JSW Steel stock touched an intraday high of Rs 732 , rising 2.14% on BSE. JSW Steel shares are trading higher than 5 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 20 day and 50 day moving averages.

Shares of L&T too surged 2.50% to touch an intra day high of Rs 2177.85 on BSE. The large cap share trades higher than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages.

Shares of PNC Infratech touched an intraday high of Rs 339.65, rising 3% on BSE. PNC Infratech stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share of another infra player Ashoka Buildcon touched an intraday high of Rs 84.60, rising 2% on BSE. The share trades higher than the 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages.

In her Budget speech, the FM said 50 additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes, and advanced landing zones were to be revitalised.

100 critical transport infra projects for steel, ports, fertiliser, coal, foodgrain sectors have been identified with an investment of Rs75,000 crore including Rs 15,000 crore from private sources, said Sitharaman.

The government has also proposed a capex of Rs 7.5 lakh crore for this fiscal year which is higher than Rs 5.5 lakh crore from the last fiscal. The government has been constantly pushing infrastructure creation and also incentivising states to step up capex, she added.

