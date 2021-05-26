Burger King share rises 4% ahead of Q4 earnings

Burger King share was trading higher ahead of the firm's earnings for quarter ended March set to be announced today. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 159.05, rising 4.02% against previous close of Rs 152.90 on BSE.

Share of Burger King has gained 12.14% in the last 5 days. Burger King share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. In a month, the stock has gained 21%. Total 3.57 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE amounting to turnover of Rs 5.64 crore.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6,038 crore. The share hit 52 week high of Rs 219.15 on December 17, 2020 and 52 week low of Rs 108 on December 14, 2020.

On December 14, 2020, the share of quick service restaurant chain made its debut on bourses. The firm made a stellar debut with its stock listing at 92.25% premium over issue price on BSE. Share of Burger King India opened at Rs 115.35 against issue price of Rs 60.

The stock further rose to Rs 138.50, clocking 130.66% gains intra day over issue price on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,282 crore on BSE. It ended 19.98% higher compared to its opening price.

Later, Burger King India share closed 130% higher to its issue price on its listing day. Share of Burger King India ended 130.67% or Rs 78 higher than the issue price at Rs 138.40 on BSE. On NSE, the stock closed 125% or Rs 75 higher above its issue price at Rs 135.

In its first quarterly earnings post a strong listing, the firm reported a net loss of Rs 29.02 crore in Q3 against a net loss of Rs 21.72 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenues in Q3 fell 28.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 163.19 crore. However, on a sequential basis, the company's topline showed growth of 69 per cent.