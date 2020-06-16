Can Fin Homes share gains over 9% post Q4 earnings

Can Fin Homes share price gained 9.68% to Rs 333.15 after the housing finance company reported better than expected results for Q4.

The company reported a 37% rise in its net profit at Rs 90.91 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 against profit of Rs 66.13 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

Company's total income rose 14.24% (YoY) to Rs 528 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 462 crore in a year-ago period.

Can Fin Homes share price opened with a gain of 6.67% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 338.65, rising 11.49% on BSE. The stock had settled earlier at Rs 303.75 on Monday.

The stock trades higher than its 5, 20 and 50-day but lower than 100 and 200-day moving averages.

Can Fin Homes share price closed 4.79% higher at Rs 318.30 on BSE today.

