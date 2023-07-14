Can Tata Power shares revisit one-year high of Rs 251? Here's what technical charts indicate

Shares of Tata Power Ltd have climbed around 4 per cent in 2023 so far, underperforming domestic benchmark BSE Sensex's over 7 per cent climb. The stock today slipped 1.41 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 218.70 against a previous close of Rs 221.85. Considering the day's low price, the scrip was trading 19.87 per cent higher from its 52-week low of Rs 182.45, a level seen on March 28, 2023. That said, it has fallen 12.86 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 251, hit on September 7 last year.

The company, in an exchange filing, said a meeting of the Board of Directors would be held on August 9 to consider financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (Q1 FY24). In the previous quarter (Q4 FY23), Tata Power reported a 48 per cent (year-on-year) jump in its net profit, at Rs 939 crore, against Rs 632 crore in the same period last year.

Analysts suggested that the counter stands to gain on the back of strong order book and power demand. It may revisit Rs 250 level in the near term, one of them said. However, an analyst found the stock 'bearish' with a strong resistance seen at Rs 230.

Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst, GCL Broking said, "The company is continuously working on growth of green energy. Recent order books were also very strong. The stock is also under consolidation from one year. Now, it is ready for a target of Rs 370 in the next one year. Keep a stop loss at Rs 197."

Market expert Ravi Singh said, "The power consumption demand in India is growing at whopping 8 per cent annually. High power demand and rise in power prices would help companies like Tata Power in the maintaining strong gross margins. The stock is showing strength on daily and weekly chart to touch Rs 250 in coming trading sessions."

AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades said, "The stock is bearish with a strong resistance at Rs 230. A daily close below Rs 222 (recorded in the previous session) could lead to a target of Rs 204 in the coming weeks."

The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 51.40. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.69 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.17. The scrip has a one-year beta of 1.02, indicating average volatility.

Around 2.46 lakh shares changed hands today on BSE, which was lower than the two-week average volume of 6.61 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 5.40 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 70,137.70 crore.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks trade higher in Friday's deals, led by gains in technology, metals, banks, financials and consumer stocks.

