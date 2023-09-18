Capacite Infraprojects shares rise 5% on receipt of order from Raymond 

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd rose over 5% today after the firm said it received a repeat order worth Rs 281 crore from Raymond for project - Codename Xception at Thane. Capacite Infraprojects shares climbed 5.65% to Rs 227 against the previous close of Rs 214.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1614.57 crore.

A total of 0.91 lakh shares of Capacite Infraprojects changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.01 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1609.78 crore. Capacite Infraprojects has a beta of 1.6, signaling high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Capacite Infraprojects stock stands at 48.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought not in the oversold zone. Capacite Infraprojects shares are trading higher than the 20 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than 5 day and 10 day moving averages.

Rahul Katyal, Managing Director at Capacite Infraprojects said, "We are delighted to announce that Raymond Limited (Realty Division) has once again reinforced their trust and confidence in Capacite for their project- Codename Xception at Thane. We will also continue to foster enduring relationships with existing clients to generate more repeat orders. The order inflow for the current financial year, along with our existing orders book gives us confidence to deliver good growth in the coming quarters."

Capacite Infraprojects logged a 9.14% fall in revenue to Rs 435.2 crore in the June quarter against Rs 479 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Profit slipped 33% to Rs 19.1 crore against Rs 28.5 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal. EBITDA too fell to Rs 70.9 crore in Q1 against Rs 98.9 crore in the June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Capacite Infraprojects is a leading building construction company having presence in MMR' NCR, Goa, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Pune, with specialisation in construction of super high rise buildings.