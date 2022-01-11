Cerebra Technologies stock rises 4% after Barclays Securities buys 6.13 lakh shares

Shares of Cerebra Integrated Technologies hit all-time high today after Barclays Securities India bought half a percent equity stake in the firm via an open market transaction.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies stock touched an intraday high of Rs 96.35, rising 4.16% on BSE.

The stock has gained 12% in the last five days. Cerebra Integrated Tech stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 170.76% in one year and risen 19.44% since the beginning of this year Total 2.15 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.05 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1,157 crore on BSE.

Barclays Securities India has bought 6,13,441 equity shares or 0.5% stake in Cerebra Integrated Technologies at Rs 92.5 per share on NSE, show bulk deals data on NSE .

.Cerebra Integrated Technologies reported a 2,448% rise in net profit to Rs 8.41 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 against Rs 0.33 crore on a year on year basis.

Net sales climbed 326% to Rs 63.20 crore in Q2 against Rs 14.81 crore sales in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited is an India-based services provider. The company is engaged in wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software; manufacture of desktop computers, laptop computers, hand-held computers, mainframe computers and computer servers, and computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities.