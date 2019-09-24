CG Power hits 5% upper circuit after extension of AGM deadline

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions rose nearly 5% intraday on Tuesday's trading session after the heavy electrical equipment company got an extension from Registrar Of Companies to hold its 82nd annual general meeting (AGM).

The stock price of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd opened at Rs 14 and later rose by 4.9% to the intraday high of Rs 14.66 and locked at 5% upper circuit. The stock has gained 7.48% in the last 2 days of the trade, in contrast to the 'Capital Goods' sector that has fallen by 2.17% intraday on the BSE. The stock price, however, traded lower than 50,150 and 200-day moving average.

Earlier, CG Power and Industrial Solutions informed exchanges that it was given a 2- month and 15 days extension by Registrar Of Companies for holding the 82nd AGM of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019

By Rupa Burman Roy

