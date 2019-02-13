CG Power shares crash nearly 32% after Q3 loss

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday plummeted nearly 32 per cent after the company said its consolidated net loss has widened to Rs 150.18 crore for the December quarter. The shares plunged 29.63 per cent to close at Rs 23.75 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 31.85 per cent to Rs 23 -- its 52-week low.

At the NSE, shares dived 31.60 per cent to close at Rs 23.05.

On the traded volume front, 81.53 lakh shares traded on the BSE and over 11 crore shares on the NSE.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.23 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

However, the total income rose to Rs 1,730.99 crore compared to Rs 1,536.89 crore in the year-ago quarter.