Chalet Hotels shares rise 3 % after Prabhudas Lilladher initiates coverage

Shares of Chalet Hotels gained nearly 3% in a flat market today after brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher initiated coverage on the mid cap stock. The brokerage sees an upside of 35 per cent in the stock with a target price of Rs 455. Chalet Hotels stock gained 2.77% to Rs 345.35 against the previous close of Rs 336.05 on BSE.

Chalet Hotels stock has risen nearly 8% in the last three sessions. Shares of Chalet Hotels are trading higher than the 5 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 54.25% in a year and risen 58% in 2022. Total 0.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 56.77 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 7,005 crore on BSE today.

“We believe Chalet is best placed to ride the industry upcycle as it has 1) strategically located metro centric hotel portfolio where threat of new room supply is low (new supply CAGR of 6% over next 5 years in key metro cities) and 2) requisite pricing power amid affiliation with marquee global brands like Marriott and Novotel. Overall, we expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 19%/68% over FY23E-FY25E and recommend 'BUY' with a SOTP-based target price of Rs 455. We value hotels business at 16x FY25E EBITDA, annuity business at a cap rate of 10% and residential project in Bangalore at NAV of Rs15 per share,” said Prabhudas Lilladher.

Chalet Hotels reported a net profit of Rs 15.73 crore in Q2 against a loss of Rs 13.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Sales zoomed 93.07% to Rs 247.84 crore in the September quarter against the sales of Rs 128.37 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Chalet Hotels Limited is an owner, developer, asset manager and operator of luxury hotels, including a serviced residence, located in Mumbai metropolitan region, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune. Its segments include Hospitality (Hotels), Real Estate and Rental / Annuity Business.

