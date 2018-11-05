Cipla stock clocks sharpest intra day fall in one year post Q2 earnings

The Cipla stock clocked its sharpest fall intra day in one year today after the pharma major reported a 15.64 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 366.91 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 compared to net profit of Rs 434.95 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The firm warned of multiple headwinds in the second half of financial year after quarterly profit fell below analysts' estimates.

The stock fell up to 8.2% to intra day low of 558.10 compared to its previous close of 608.50 on the BSE. It closed 7.33% lower to 563.90 level on BSE.

The stock has lost 7.44% since the beginning of this year and fallen 12.13% during the last one year.

The stock hit an intra day high of 616 in trade today.

The upcoming challenges include capacity balancing in certain categories at plants and sanctions, Cipla said in a post-earnings presentation without elaborating.

Higher crude and commodity prices, and rising supplies sourced from China will also pose challenges in the next two quarters, the company added.

Consolidated total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 4,011.90 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 4,082.41 crore for the same period a year ago.

Sales in India were flat, while those in South Africa fell about 3 percent, Cipla said. Total net sales declined 1 percent to Rs 3,948 crore ($540.21 million).

24 of 39 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', eleven "hold" and four "underperform, according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

Cipla's strategic business units include active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), respiratory and Cipla Global Access. The company's geographical segments include India, USA, South Africa and rest of the world. The company manufactures metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, nasal sprays, nebulizers and a range of inhaled accessory devices.