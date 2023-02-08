Coal India, Power Grid, Sun Pharma to turn ex-dividend; Adani Power, Adani Wilmar Q3 results today

A total of 13 stocks including Coal India, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, MOIL, RailTel Corporation, TCI Express, Anupam Rasayan and Kajaria Ceramics will turn ex-dividend. Shares of Parvati Sweetners and Power will turn ex-rights today. Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Trent, Oberoi Realty and Escorts Kubota are some of the companies that will announce their December quarter results today.

Coal India shares would turn ex-dividend today. Coal India had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 2.

Power Grid shares would turn ex-dividend today. Power Grid had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. The record date for the same is February 8, Wednesday, and the dividend will be paid on February 24.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care shares would turn ex-dividend today. Procter & Gamble had announced an interim dividend of Rs 80 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 28.

Sun Pharma shares would turn ex-dividend today. Sun Pharma had announced an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 2.

HIL shares would turn ex-dividend today. HIL had announced an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share. The record date for the same is February 8, Wednesday, and the dividend will be paid on February 26.

Kajaria Ceramics (Rs 6 per share), MOIL (Rs 3 per share), Shanti Gears (Rs 3 per share), TCI Express (Rs 3 per share), RailTel Corporation of India (Rs 1.5 per share), Aarti Drugs (Re 1 per share), Radiant Cash Management Services (Re 1 per share) Anupam Rasayan (Re 0.60 per share) would be other stocks that will turn ex-dividend today.

The day will also see Parvati Sweetners and Power turning ex-dividend. Wednesday is also the record date for the purpose of determining Parvati Sweetners' shareholders, who to receive the Rights Entitlement in the rights issue.

Meanwhile, Shree Cement, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Trent, Cummins India, Honeywell Automation, Oberoi Realty and Escorts Kubuta would be some of the companies announcing their December quarter results today.

Also read: Gautam Adani back in the world’s top 20 billionaire rich list; here's how

Also read: Wall Street rallies but trade choppy as investors digest Powell comments