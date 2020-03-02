Coal India share price rises 4% on February coal output

Coal India share price rose in early trade today the firm said its total provisional coal production in February rose 14.2% in February. Share price of Coal India rose up to 3.83% to Rs 174.70 compared to the previous close of Rs 168.25 on BSE.

Govt opens up coal mining sector; Coal India's monopoly to end

The large cap stock opened 2.29% higher at Rs 172.10. However, the stock has fallen 27.09% during the last one year and fallen 19.84% since the beginning of this year. Total 3.62 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 6.24 crore on BSE. The stock is now 3.06% away from its 52-week low of Rs 165 hit on February 18, 2020.

However, the stock pared gains to end 0.71% higher at Rs 169.45 on BSE. Provisional coal production rose to 66.26 million tonne compared to 58.05 million tonne in February 2019. Provisional coal off-take gained 6.8% to 54.97 million tonnes in February against 51.46 million tonne in February 2019.