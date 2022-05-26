Coal India stock rises 3% post Q4 earnings, is it a good time to buy?

Shares of state-owned Coal India rose nearly 3 per cent today after the country's dry fuel mining behemoth reported a 45.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. Coal India stock touched an intraday high of Rs 185.85 percent, rising 2.91 per cent on BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 2.44 percent at Rs 185 against the previous close of Rs 180 today.

Coal India is trading higher than 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day and 50-day moving averages.

The share has gained 25.98 per cent in one year and risen 25.68 per cent since the beginning of this year. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.13 lakh crore on BSE.

The stock has gained after three days of consecutive falls. Total of 10.28 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.66 crore on BSE.

The large-cap share hit a 52-week high of Rs 209 on April 22, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 132.80 on August 23, 2021, total.

Coal India reported a jump of 45.9 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,693 crore in Q4 against a profit of Rs 4,587 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 22 per cent to Rs 32,707 crore in Q4 from Rs 26,700 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.

Total income also rose to Rs 34,495 crore from Rs 27,924 crore in the year-ago period.

The Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend at Rs 3 per share of the face value of Rs 10 for the financial year 2021-2022 subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the company.

Motilal Oswal said the firm has reported a mixed bag of earnings.

The brokerage has maintained a buy call on the firm with a revised target price of Rs 230/share, at 4x FY23E EV/EBITDA

"COAL had registered a strong e-auction premium from Nov'21 to Mar'22. However, it lagged volumes on April April 22, given the pressure to increase supplies to the power sector. With the onset of the monsoon, demand for coal from the power sector is likely to reduce. However, demand from the non-Power sector is unlikely to diminish, given the strong global prices. This should result in higher volumes for the non-regulatory sector (NRS) in the coming months. We maintain our Buy rating, with a revised target price of Rs 230/share, at 4x FY23E EV/EBITDA," the financial services firm said.

Credit Suisse has raised its target price to Rs 250 against the previous target of Rs 225 on Coal India. The beat is driven by higher FSA realisations and lower costs. Volume growth and higher unit realisations should aid profitability, the brokerage said.

BoFA has assigned a buy call with a target price of Rs 218 on Coal India. "The EBITDA beat on higher realisations and thermal power generation is flat YoY. Dividend yield of 11 percent and a decline in receivables is positive," said the brokerage.

CITI is neutral on the stock and has raised its target price to Rs 18. It said 4Q E-auction realisations have come below expectations.

"Further, while there is an expectation of FSA price hikes offsetting wage hikes, timing remains uncertain. With ESG concerns, a significant re-rating is not easy," the brokerage said.