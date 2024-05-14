Cochin Shipyard shares in news today on large order win from European client

Shares of Cochin Shipyard are in news today after the state-run firm said it has won a large order from a European client for hybrid service operation vessels (SOVs). A large order's value is classified between Rs 500- Rs 1,000 crore, as per the company's release. Cochin Shipyard shares ended 2.86% lower at Rs 1195 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 1230.15 on BSE. Market cap of the defence stock slipped to Rs 31,438 crore.

Cochin Shipyard stock opened flat at Rs 1230 on BSE. Total 2.82 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a high turnover of Rs 33.62 crore on BSE. Cochin Shipyard has a one-year beta of 0.6, indicating very low volatility during the period.

The stock has delivered multibagger returns of 127% in the last six months and risen 343% in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 51.8, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Cochin Shipyard shares are trading higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

"We would like to inform that CSL has bagged a Large order from a European Client, for the design and construction of a Hybrid Service Operation Vessel (Hybrid SOV) with an option for two more such vessels," according to a stock exchange filing.



The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, it said.

The hybrid SOVs, equipped with innovative hybrid battery systems, are poised to set new standards in energy efficiency while significantly reducing the carbon footprint.

The vessel is designed and built for the service, maintenance and operational needs of the offshore wind farm industry in the European market where sustainable energy solutions are in high demand, said Cochin Shipyard.