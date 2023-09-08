Cochin Shipyard shares up 36% in 7 days. Kotak says 'Sell' stock, target Rs 990

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd, which are up 36 per cent in seven trading sessions and 116 per cent in 2023 so far, have received a 'Sell' call from Kotak Institutional Equities, as the brokerage believes the stock is factoring in a likely repeat of indigenously-made aircraft (IAC) order to cost more such carrier orders being in the offing.

The stock has been in news as recent comments from the Chief of Naval Staff for a likely placement of a repeat IAC order were encouraging. Indian Navy received the first indigenously-built aircraft carrier (IAC-1) from Cochin Shipyard in July 2022.

The Chief of Naval Staff spoke of the manufacturing expertise Cochin Shipyard has acquired through INS 1, limiting the case for the prospect of the repeat order going to another entity, Kotak Institutional Equities said.

"In our assessment, what may have changed the stance in favour of the repeat IAC order could be the prospects of one of the two aircraft carriers of India INS Vikramaditya nearing retirement in the next 10-15 years and recent strides made by China in the form of the recent far sea exercise by its indigenous carrier and impending commissioning of its third aircraft carrier," it said.

Kotak, however, assumes a 10 per cent lower value of the repeat IAC-1 order.

"We expect the repeat order of IAC-1 to be smaller than IAC-2, which was earlier planned, and would not have the cost overruns seen in the case of IAC-1 (six-year delay and a six-fold cost overrun). Also, the change in margin norms may further limit the top-line for Cochin Shipyard of the repeat IAC-1 order. The Rs 21,000 crore sum assumed would be equivalent to sub-7 per cent of the naval fleet capex over the next seven years based on our assessment," it said.

Kotak has revised its fair value for the stock to Rs 990 from Rs 740, as it factors in the potential repeat order at a 10 per cent lower cost than IAC-1 and seven-year execution period.

"We downgrade to SELL from BUY, as the CMP is factoring in an additional boost in the form of (1) a larger than Rs230 billion order size and/or (2) incremental IAC order wins/adjacency value. We would aim to consider the adjacency value, once we get more clarity on the same," it said.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard climbed 20 per cent to close at Rs 1,146.15 on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Recommendations provided in this article and/ or any reports attached or relied on herein are authored by an external party. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/ entities, and do not represent the views of Business Today (BT). BT does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. BT further urges you to consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice regarding the contents herein, including stock investments, mutual funds, general market risks etc.

