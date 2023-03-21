Coffee Day Enterprises shares rebound from 52-week low, climb 8% today

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises staged a sharp rebound in Tuesday's trade after hitting their one-year low level in the previous session. The stock rose 7.65 per cent today to touch a day high of Rs 32.35 over its previous close of Rs 30.05. The scrip slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 29.56 in intraday deals on Monday. The counter has 47 per cent in a year and 35.69 per cent in 2023 so far.

Around 3.06 lakh shares changed hands today on BSE, which was slightly lower than the two-week average volume of 3.28 lakh shares. Turnover of the company stood at Rs 95.32 lakh, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 658.89 crore. There were 2,13,493 sell orders against buy orders of 1,07,375 shares.

On the technical front, support on the counter could be seen at Rs 29.60, an analyst said. "Coffee Day Enterprises looks very oversold on the daily charts. A close above resistance of Rs 32 could lead to targets of Rs 37-39.65 in the coming days. Support will be at Rs 29.60," said AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades.

The stock was last seen trading lower than the 5-day, 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages. The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 32.12. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a negative price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 212.17.

The scrip has a one-year beta of 1.35, indicating high volatility on the counter.

In the third quarter of the current fiscal, the firm reported a loss of Rs 402 crore from Rs 20.47 crore profit a year earlier. However, the company's revenue from operations climbed 32.90% to Rs 243.85 crore in Q3 from Rs 183.49 crore a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) recorded a loss of Rs 351.22 crore in Q3 against Rs 35.27 crore profit in the December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Coffee Day Enterprises is engaged in the trading of coffee beans. The company owns and operates a resort and renders consultancy services. It is also engaged in the coffee business which ranges from procuring, processing and roasting coffee beans to retailing coffee to domestic and overseas customers.

As of December 2022, promoters held a 9.59 per cent stake in the company.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks traded higher in late-morning deals, led by gains in banks, financials, consumer durables and energy stocks.

