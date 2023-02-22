Coffee Day stock zooms 23% from 52-week low; top gainer on BSE

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises were the top gainers on BSE today amid the broader market sulking in line with negative global cues. Coffee Day Enterprises stock was trading at Rs 40.70 today, implying a rise of 14.49% during the day. In the current trading session, shares of Coffee Day Enterprises rose up to 18.41% to Rs 42 against the previous close of Rs 35.55 on BSE.

The stock has gained after four days of consecutive fall. It had hit a 52-week low of Rs 34.05 in the previous session, implying the stock has witnessed value buying in today’s session.

Earlier, the stock opened marginally lower at Rs 35.25 against the previous close of Rs35.55. In a year, the stock has fallen 33.28 per cent and lost 17.28 per cent in 2023.

Total 14.75 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.81 crore on BSE. The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 73.50 on September 14, 2022. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 859.79 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Coffee Day stands at 19.4, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. Coffee Day stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility during the period. Coffee Day shares are trading higher than the 5 day moving averages but lower than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the third quarter of the current fiscal, the firm reported a loss of Rs 402 crore from Rs 20.47 crore profit a year earlier. However, the company's revenue from operations climbed 32.90% to Rs 243.85 crore in Q3 from Rs 183.49 crore a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to a loss of Rs 351.22 crore in Q3 against Rs 35.27 crore profit in the December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Coffee Day Enterprises is engaged in the trading of coffee beans. The company owns and operates a resort and renders consultancy services. It is also engaged in coffee business which ranges from procuring, processing and roasting of coffee beans to retailing coffee to domestic and overseas customers.



