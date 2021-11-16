Why Coforge share price zoomed 7% today

Shares of Coforge Ltd rose nearly 7 percent in trade today as after the company said it was gearing up to list on US bourses through the American Depository Receipts (ADR) route. Coforge stock touched an intraday high of Rs 5,874, rising 6.95% against the previous close of Rs 4,723.90 on BSE.

The large cap stock has gained 5.61% in four two days. Coforge stock trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The IT stock has gained 143.11% in one year and risen 108% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 34,186 crore. The stock opened with a gain of 2.03% at Rs 5,605 today. Total 0.31 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.06 crore on BSE. The company said it would list its ADRs on the NYSE.

Barings Private Equity (PE) Asia is the promoter of Coforge (formerly NIIT Technologies) and sell part of its stake as part of the proposed share sale. Coforge has not disclosed how much stake its promoter will sell.

Currently, Barings PE Asia holds 50.2 percent stake in Coforge.

The IT behemoth said it filed a Form F-1 registration statement with the US regulator and that its board of directors had approved New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the selected stock exchange for the ADR offer. Shareholders interested in participating in the ADR offer, can indicate their interest between November 18 and December 2, 2021.

"Principal purposes of this offering are to create a public market for our ADSs and to facilitate our future access to the public equity markets. All ADSs sold in the offering will be sold on behalf of the selling shareholders. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the ADSs in this offering, " said Coforge in its ADR offer filing.