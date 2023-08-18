Concord Biotech shares rise post listing; should you book profits or hold the stock?

Shares of Concord Biotech saw a strong demand on its maiden trading session, following a better-than-expected listing pop at the bourses on Friday. Investors rushed to lap-up the stocks which extended its gains of the first trading session but did not breach the listing price.

Shares of Concord Biotech debuted on Dalal Street at a premium of little more than 21 per cent over its issue price of Rs 741 per share at Rs 900.05 on both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, which was stronger than expected. The analysts were expecting the company to debut in the range of Rs 840-860 apiece.

Following the strong listing, shares of Concord Biotech rose another 10 per cent to Rs 987.05 per shares, taking the overall gains to more than 33 per cent over the given issue price. However, the stock was hovering around Rs 930-940 as the first half of trading ended.

Analysts tracking the issue suggested investors should book profits after a strong listing pop and suggested that long term investors can enter the counter at lower levels. They are positive on the issue citing its growth potential but valuations continue to remain a concern for them.

Concord Biotech is a leading API company with a proven track record. The company manufactures and exports APIs for a wide range of therapeutic areas. The company's international operations expose it to various complex risks, said Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

"This industry has been facing margin pressure recently. Overall, the listing of Concord Biotech was in line with expectations. The company's strong fundamentals and good subscription levels were positive factors for this. Investors who participated in the IPO should consider booking profits post-listing," she added.

The Rs 1,551 crore primary offering of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech had received a strong response from the investors during the three-day bidding process, which opened between August 4-8 The IPO of Concord Biotech was sold in the range of Rs 705-741 apiece, and was overall subscribed 24.87 times.

The portion for qualified institutional bidders was booked 67.67 times, while the non-institutional investors' category was subscribed 16.99 times. The quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed 3.78 times, while the employee portion fetched 24.48 times bids.

Being a leading global developer and manufacturer of select fermentation-based APIs across immunosuppressants and oncology in terms of market share, wide geographical footprints, great fundamental backing, we believe the company sees good growth potentials ahead, we suggest investors shall book 100 per cent profits and can re-enter at lower levels, said Mahesh M Ojha, AVP - Research at Hensex Securities.

Incorporated in 1984, Concord Biotech is a homegrown research and development (R&D) driven biopharma company. The company is ranked among the leading global developers and manufacturers of select fermentation-based APIs across immunosuppressants and oncology, marking its presence in more than 70 countries including India, Japan, US and Europe.

