Rs 21 to Rs 343: This stock turned into a multibagger in three months

Continental Chemicals stock has delivered nearly 1,500% returns to its shareholders in three months. The share has surged from Rs 21.49 on June 24, 2021 to Rs 343.5 today, translating into 1,497.25% returns in the last three months.

In comparison, Sensex has surged 13.94% during the period. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the Continental Chemicals stock on June 24 this year would have turned into Rs 15.98 lakh today. Continental Chemicals share closed at an all-time high of Rs 343.25, rising 5% against its previous close on BSE.



The stock was stuck in the upper circuit of 5% through the session. The share has risen 177.94% in the last 21 days. The stock opened with a gain of 4.99% at Rs 343.25 against previous close of Rs 326.95 on BSE.

Continental Chemicals share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has gained 1,706.58% since the beginning of this year and risen 192% in a month. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 77.20 crore.The share fell to a 52-week low of Rs 12.50 on March 9, 2021.

The stock was thinly traded on BSE today. Total 409 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.40 lakh on BSE. One should consider the low volume of the stock traded on BSE in the past too, before including it in the portfolio. The share is not listed on NSE.

For the quarter ended June 2021, two promoters held 61.57% stake or 13.84 lakh shares and 6,816 public shareholders owned 38.43% stake or 8.64 lakh shares of the company.

6,792 public shareholders held individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh and owned 8.4 lakh shares or 37.78% stake at the end of June quarter.

No shareholder owned individual share capital above Rs 2 lakh in the last quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors and mutual funds did not hold any stake in the firm at the end of June quarter.

The Noida-based firm reported a 200% rise in its Q1 net profit at Rs 0.03 crore. Net profit for the June 2020 quarter stood at Rs 0.01 crore. Sales rose 140% on a standalone basis to Rs 0.12 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal against Rs 0.05 crore in corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Net profit rose to Rs 0.14 crore for fiscal ended March 2021 against Rs 0.08 crore profit for fiscal ended March 2020. Sales fell 38.71% to Rs 0.19 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021 against Rs 0.31 crore sales for March 2020 fiscal.

Before investing, one should consider that BSE has placed the Continental Chemicals share under Graded surveillance mechanism GSM: stage 1.

Under Graded surveillance mechanism, BSE has place the share under the trade-to-trade category and a maximum of 5% price movement in the stock is allowed.

Shares placed under GSM see abnormal rise in prices not in line with financial health and fundamentals. In the long term, investors will be protected against wide downswing in such stocks.

Continental Chemicals manufactures handmade soaps, detergents and toiletries. Its manufacturing unit is located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

