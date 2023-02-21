MRF, Natco Pharma, Disa India, Cummins India, Akzo Nobel shares to go ex-dividend today

A total of 10 stocks including Cummins India, Akzo Nobel India, MRF, Disa India and Natco Pharma will turn ex-dividend today. Amal Ltd will turn ex-rights today. Elantas Beck India will announce its quarterly results today, along with interim dividend for FY23, if any. Also, the board of Peninsula Land will consider a proposal of preferential issue today.

Disa India shares would turn ex-dividend today. Disa India had announced an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share. The record date for the same is today, February 21. The dividend will be paid on March 11.

Akzo Nobel India shares would turn ex-dividend today. Akzo Nobel India had announced an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 10.

Cummins India shares would turn ex-dividend today. Cummins India had announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 8.

MRF shares would turn ex-dividend today. MRF had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 11.

Natco Pharma (Rs 1.25 per share), ASM Technologies (Re 1 per share), Oracle Credit (Re 0.50 per share), AVT Natural Products (Re 0.40 per share), SAT Industries (Re 0.10 per share) and Vishwaraj Sugar Industries (Re 0.10 per share) are other stocks that will turn ex-dividend today.

Amal shares will tun ex-rights. The company has announced a rights issue of 29,37,662 fully paid-up shares having face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 170, aggregating to Rs 49.94 crore. The rights entitlement ratio stood at 24 equity share for every 77 shares held by the shareholders as on the record date, which is today.

Peninsula Land had earlier told BSE that "a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on February 21, 2023, inter alia, to consider and evaluate the raising of funds by way of preferential allotment including a qualified institutions placement, rights issue or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate including determination of issue price, by way of issue of equity shares, equity linked securities, warrants, and / or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the company."

