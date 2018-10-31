Cummins India stock rises up to 14% on strong Q2 earnings

The Cummins India stock rose in early trade today after the firm reported a 38.4% rise in net profit for the quarter ended September 2018. The stock rose up to 14.02% or 94.5 points to 768.50 levels intra day. At 10:32 am, the stock was trading 11.48% or 77 points higher at 752 level.The stock closed 10.97% higher at 748 level on the BSE.

The mid cap stock opened with a gain of 7.57% at 725 level compared to its previous close of 674 level on the BSE.

19 of 31 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', five "hold" and seven "underperform" or "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

The stock has lost 16.59% during the last one year and 16.74% since the beginning of this year.

The firm reported highest ever sales of Rs 1,451.55 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 1,153.85 crore in the corresponding period an year ago.

Profit after tax rose 38.4% to Rs 211.56 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 152.90 crore in the corresponding period an year ago.

Morgan Stanley said key surprise apart from revenue was 80 basis points QoQ improvement in material margin and supporting EBITDA margin apart from gains from operating leverage.

Cummins India is a manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines, generator sets and related services. The company operates through two segments: Engines and lubes. Its three businesses include engine business, power systems business and distribution business. The engine business manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines from 65 horsepower (HP) to 500 HP.