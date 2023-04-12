Delhivery shares in focus today after Tiger Global sells stake worth Rs 388 crore

Shares of logistics services firm Delhivery are in focus today after Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund managed by US-based investment management company Tiger Global Management, sold shares worth Rs 387.87 crore via open market transactions on April 11.

Delhivery stock closed 0.82 per cent higher at Rs 330.80 in the previous session. Market cap of Delhivery stood at Rs 24,105 crore.

Total 120.79 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 398.67 crore on BSE. The stock has fallen 0.23% in 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Delhivery stands at 52, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. The stock is down 53.24% from its 52-week high of Rs 708.45 hit on July 21, 2022.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 291 on January 27, 2023.

Internet Fund III offloaded 1.17 crore equity shares or 1.61 percent stake in the logistics company. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 330 apiece, as per bulk deals data. Internet Fund III Pte Ltd held 3.41 crore shares or 4.68 percent stake in Delhivery for the quarter ended December 2022.

In the third quarter of last fiscal, Delhivery’s net loss widened to Rs 196 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against Rs 127 crore in the year-ago period. The logistics firm said revenue fell 8.5% to Rs 1,824 crore as compared to Rs 1,995 crore in Q3FY22.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) loss came at Rs 73.3 crore, compared to an EBITDA profit of Rs 54.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Delhivery is engaged in providing a full range of logistics services, including delivery of express parcel and heavy goods, PTL freight, TL freight, warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross-border Express, freight services, and supply chain software. Delhivery is the largest and fastest-growing fully integrated logistics services player in India by revenue as of FY21.

Also read: TCS Q4 results preview: Profit may grow 14-19%; order wins likely in $8.5-10 billion range

Also read: ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank: what are the key levels for banking blue-chips?