Delhivery shares jump 10% to snap a 4-day losing streak

Shares of Delhivery climbed 10 per cent in Tuesday's trade on bargain hunting after four straight days of fall. The stock rose 9.98 per cent to hit a high of Rs 378.75 on BSE. A total of 1.71 lakh shares changed hands on the counter by 10.52 am against a two-week average of 4.68 lakh shares. The scrip had plunged 13.69 per cent in the previous four trading sessions.

Despite Tuesday's gains, the stock is down 30 per cent year-to-date.

Kotak Institutional Equities recently upgraded the stock to 'Add' from 'Reduce' with a revised fair value of Rs 415. The company's weak business commentary, Kotak said, reflects more of a moderation in industry growth led more by cyclical factors than structural impediments or market share loss.

The brokerage said Delhivery is well placed operationally and strategically to weather near term weakness in the industry growth.

In its Q2 update, Delhivery had earlier said the market sentiment in the quarter remained broadly unchanged from June quarter. Consumer discretionary spending remained muted due to continuing high levels of inflation, with average user spends and total active shoppers remaining flat or lower during the ongoing festive season, as per the industry reports, the company had said in a October 19 filing.

"Industrial output (IIP) also remained weak in the first 2 months of the quarter. In spite of the challenging market conditions, our market position remains strong owing to our structural cost advantages, network size and investments in capacity," it had said.

"Going forward we remain watchful of the market sentiments. We have made sufficient capacity investments in FY22 and early FY23 to sustain our current rate of growth and expect new mega-gateway and sorter decisions only by early FY24. As inflationary pressures and service disruptions due to monsoon ease across the country we expect improvement in volumes, revenue and service margins going forward," the company had said.

Also Read: Nykaa, Delhivery, Zomato shares down over 50% from record highs; should you buy?

Also Read: Delhivery shares slip 46% from all-time high, good time to buy?