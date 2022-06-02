Delhivery shares zoom 15% to record high: What's powering the rally?

Shares of Delhivery rose over 15 per cent in volatile market today after brokerage Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the stock. Stock of the logistics tech company zoomed 15.24 per cent intraday to Rs 617.70 against the previous close of Rs 536 on BSE. The market cap of Delhivery rose to Rs 43,053 crore. A total of 3.37 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.67 crore on BSE.

The international brokerage has assigned an outperform rating to the stock due to the favourable industry structure and structural growth in e-commerce volumes.

Credit Suisse expects a deep moat in terms of scale, network complexity and a versatile technology platform. The firm's parcel volumes rose 100 per cent in FY22 compared with a 40 per cent market growth. Credit Suisse sees a 29 per cent revenue CAGR for Delhivery over FY22-25.

ALSO READ: Delhivery Q4 net loss comes flat, revenue doubles to Rs 2,072 cr

The brokerage is bullish on Delhivery to other internet peers due to no acquisition cost, diversified growth and cheaper valuation. It has given a target price of Rs 675 which is at 24 times FY30 EV/EBITDA.

The bullish stance of Credit Suisse comes two days after the firm reported its Q4 and fiscal earnings. On May 30, the company said revenue rose more than two-fold in the last quarter. This was the first earnings of the company after the stock was listed on the bourses in May. Revenue of the firm more than doubled to Rs 2,072 crore in Q4 as against Rs 1,003 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The firm reported an almost flat net loss at Rs 120 crore in Q4 against a loss of Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 2,127 crore in Q4FY22 from Rs 1,032 crore in Q4FY21.

However, on an annual basis, net loss widened to Rs 1,011 crore in FY22 from Rs 415 crore in FY21. Revenue increased 89 per cent to Rs 6,882 crore during the same period.

On May 24, shares of Delhivery listed at a premium of 1.68 per cent against the IPO issue price. The company offered its shares in a price band of Rs 462 to Rs 487. The stock was listed at Rs 495.20 on NSE.

On BSE, the stock was listed at Rs 493, 1.23 per cent higher than the IPO price. The company raised Rs 5,235 crore from the IPO. The issue was subscribed 163 per cent on the third and final of the offer on May 13. The IPO opened on May 11.