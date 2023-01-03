scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Dilip Buildcon shares gain 4% after arm gets appointed date letter for project

Feedback

Dilip Buildcon shares gain 4% after arm gets appointed date letter for project

Dilip Buildcon said DBL-Siarmal Coal Mines, its subsidiary, received the letter of appointed date from the Mahanadi Coalfields and declared January 02, 2023 as an appointed date

Dilip Buildcon rose 4.43 per cent to hit a high of Rs 229.60 on BSE. The scrip has plunged 48 per cent in the last one year Dilip Buildcon rose 4.43 per cent to hit a high of Rs 229.60 on BSE. The scrip has plunged 48 per cent in the last one year

Shares of Dilip Buildcon gained 4 per cent in Tuesday's trade after it said a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company received the letter of appointed date from Mahanadi Coalfields for an order, whose contract value stands at Rs 36,419 crore, including GST.

It received the letter of acceptance (LOA) from Mahanadi Coalfield on March 4, 2021.

Published on: Jan 03, 2023, 3:36 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 03, 2023, 3:33 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS