These 4 Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks jumped over 100% this year; do you own any?

Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna, who is known for picking quality smallcap stocks, has managed to get robust returns from select stocks on a year-to-date (YTD) basis amid the ongoing volatility in the domestic equity market. Data available with Ace Equity showed that shares of Tinna Rubber And Infrastructure have soared 214 per cent in 2022 so far. Shares of the company rallied to Rs 549.25 on September 27, 2022 against Rs 174.70 on December 31, 2021. The company is engaged in the conversion of End of Life Tyres (ELT) into Crumb Rubber and Steel wires obtained in the process. Khanna held a 1.83 per cent stake in the company as of June 30 against 1.67 per cent as of December 31, 2021.

On the other hand, the benchmark BSE Sensex declined nearly 2 per cent to 57,107.52 on a year-to-date basis. According to market analysts, sustained outflows by foreign institutional investors, falling rupee and the geopolitical crisis between Russia and Ukraine dampened sentiment.

ALSO READ: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, other ace investors increased stakes in these firms in Q1

New Delhi Television (NDTV) is the next stock on the list. Shares of the company have gained 204 per cent YTD to Rs 350.55 on September 27, 2022. The equity investor held a 1 per cent stake in NDTV as of June 30, 2022 against 1.23 per cent for the quarter ended December 31.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals (POCL) and Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) also climbed over 100 per cent in the ongoing calendar year. Khanna held over a 3 per cent stake in these companies as of June 30. However, she was not among key shareholders in Pondy Oxides & Chemicals and Chennai Petroleum Corporation on December 31 last year.

POCL operations are spread across an extensive product basket that spreads across categories of lead manufacturing, litharge, red lead, zinc oxide, lead sub oxide metallic oxides, PVC stabilisers (solid and liquid), lead metals and alloys that are supplemented with various industrial applications.

ALSO READ: Dolly Khanna picked stake in these two multibagger shares in Q1

Among other major gainers, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers and Prakash Pipes gained 73 per cent and 33 per cent on a year-to-date basis. Khanna held a 1.46 per cent stake in Mangalore Chemicals and a 2.71 per cent stake in Prakash Pipes as of June 30.

Dolly Khanna's portfolio is managed by her husband, Rajiv Khanna. He is a chemical engineer by profession and a graduate from IIT-Madras. In 1986, he started his own frozen yoghurt company called Kwality Milk Foods. They later sold their business to FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever.