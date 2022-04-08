Dolly Khanna raises stake in fertiliser maker, stock zooms 22% in three sessions

Stock of Dolly Khanna-owned Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers has gained over 22% in the last three sessions after the ace investor raised her stake in the firm at the end of March quarter.

In the last quarter, Khanna owned 19,63,104 shares or 1.66 per cent stake in the company against 17,16,896 equity shares or 1.45 per cent stake in the preceding quarter.

She bought nearly 2.46 lakh equity shares during the January-March 2022 quarter, the latest shareholding from the company suggested.

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers stock has gained 22.67% since April 6, the day when the companies shareholding pattern was disclosed to the bourses.

The stock which stood at Rs 91.30 on April 5 rose to Rs 112, its all-time high on BSE today. In fact, the stock closed 11.67% higher at Rs 109.10 today against the previous close of Rs 97.70 on BSE.

The stock opened with a gain of 2.35% at Rs 100 today. Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The small cap stock has gained 39% in one year and risen 53.23% since the beginning of this year.

A total of 7.68 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.23 crore.

Market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,293 crore. The large cap stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 62.65 on August 23, 2021, 2021.

