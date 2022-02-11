Dr Lal Pathlabs stock slips over 4% post weak Q3 earnings

Dr Lal Pathlabs stock fell over 4% today after the firm announced a weak set of earnings for the quarter ended December 2021. The share touched an intraday low of Rs 2,800.25, down 4.45% against the previous close of Rs 2,930 on BSE.

Earlier, the stock opened with a loss of 2.75% at Rs 2,850. Dr Lal Pathlabs stock is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has gained 16.34% in one year and fallen 25.87% since the beginning of this year. In month, the stock is down 22.79%.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 700 pts, Nifty below 17,400; Zomato slips 9%

Total 0.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.51 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 23,628 crore.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,243 on September 15, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 2162 on February 24, 2021.

The company reported a 39.3% decline in net profit at Rs 58.20 crore in Q3 as against Rs 95.90 crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Total revenue in Q3 witnessed a single-digit growth of 9.8% yoy at Rs 497 crore against Rs 452.40 crore for the same quarter last year. EBITDA fell 21.3% yoy to Rs109 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 139 crore in Q3FY21.

Covid and allied contributed 11.8 per cent to revenue in Q3 FY22 with 5.8 lakh RTPCR tests, it added.

Total expenses rose to Rs 427.5 crore against Rs 337 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The results include that of Suburban Diagnostics with effect from November 12, 2021, and hence is not strictly comparable with previous year, the company said.

In November 2021, Dr Lal PathLabs Limited (LPL) announced that it would acquire 100 per cent equity of Suburban Diagnostics (India) Private Limited in an all-cash deal for an enterprise value of Rs 925 crore and a cap of Rs 1,150 crore.