Dr Reddy's stock price rose despite muted Q4 performance

GV Prasad, co-chairman and CEO of Dr Reddy's said, "We concluded a challenging year with a relatively muted fourth quarter performance" but the company's stock price rose nearly 7 per cent after the results were declared by the company on Tuesday.

Analysts read several things into it. First, they linked it to the fact that there was no negative shock especially in the US part of the business. There was a negative in the performance in Russia, an important contributor to the profitability of the company. But then, some analysts also were asking if the market felt the net profit has bottomed out for the company and if it is reading that the worst is perhaps behind and that things could get better than the Rs 300 crore profit after tax, it reported in the fourth quarter? This is still not clear though the statements made by the company leadership while announcing the results , especially in terms of talking about the a promising pipeline of drugs awaiting regulatory approvals, were efforts at suggesting that things could get better. It still needs to be watched.

Also, the rise in the stock price rise needs to be viewed in the context of the declining trend, the price is down nearly 20 per cent since last Q3 results. As for the priorities before the company, Saumen Chakraborty , the CFO, said they would remain, working with the regulatory agencies for new product approvals coupled with a continued focus on cost optimization and productivity improvement among other things.

An important highlight of the Dr Reddy's press conference was the presence of the firm's new COO, Erez Israeli, who has earlier spent long years at Teva Pharmaceuticals. Speaking to Business Today, he said, he was no stranger to India and has been coming to India since 1989. Since then has been to India close to 70 times though this is the first time, he is getting to live here.

Cipla results largely on expected lines for analysts







Cipla was the other major pharma company that reported its results on Tuesday and though it was on expected lines for analysts, though some felt it was a little weaker than what was expected. The margins were weaker than expected though its key markets of India and South Africa continued to grow. Umang Vohra, its MD and global CEO, in a statement from the company said: "This financial year, our focus remained on strengthening our portfolio and deepening our presence in priority markets. We are happy that our efforts on cost and efficiency improvement helped us deliver the full year margin ahead of our guidance range. Our focus for next year will be to continue our growth trajectory in key markets and investments in portfolio for sustainable growth."