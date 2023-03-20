Dwarikesh Sugar board to consider dividend payout; HAL, Ujjivan Financial shares to turn ex-dividend today

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Ujjivan Financial Services and SRU Steels are three stocks that would turn ex-dividend on Monday. Continental Securities shares, on the other hand, will turn ex-split from face value of Rs 10 to shares with face value of Rs 2 each. The board of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries will consider dividend payout later in the day.

Hindustan Aeronautics

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics would turn ex-dividend today. Hindustan Aeronautics had announced an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 9.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries said its board will consider, declare and approve payment of interim dividend on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2022-23 on March 20. The record date for the purpose of interim dividend, if any, will be Friday, March 31, 2023. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries had earlier suggested a record date as Monday, April 3, 2023.

Ujjivan Financial Services

Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services would turn ex-dividend today. Ujjivan Financial Services had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 9.

SRU Steels

Shares of SRU Steels would turn ex-dividend today. SRU Steels had announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.10 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 9.

Continental Securities

The Continental Securities stock will turn ex-split from face of Rs 10 to five shares of face value Rs 2 each. The issue and the paid up capital of the company will rise to 2,12,53,000 shares from 42,50,600 shares. The scrip is down 13 per cent year-to-date but is up 55 per cent for the one-year period.

