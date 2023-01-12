Sweet surprise for investors: This sugar stock turned into a multibagger in four years

Stock of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries has delivered 318% returns to shareholders in the last four years. The smallcap share, which closed at Rs 23.85 on January 11, 2019 ended at a high of Rs 99.85 on BSE in the previous session. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in Dwarikesh Sugar stock four years ago would have turned into Rs 4.18 lakh at the end of trading on Wednesday.

The stock touched a fresh high of Rs 104.65 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 99.45 on BSE. The share has gained after five sessions of consecutive fall. The share has climbed 14% in a year but lost 5% in this year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Dwarikesh Sugar stands at 49.2, signaling it's neither oversold nor undersold. Dwarikesh Sugar stock has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares stand higher than the 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 200 day moving averages. In the previous session, market cap of Dwarikesh Sugar rose to Rs 1,880 crore on BSE.

Total 1.74 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.78 crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 79 on February 22, 2022 and a 52-week high of Rs 148.45 on April 7, 2022 on BSE. Market cap of the sugar producer rose to Rs 1,880 crore on BSE.

However, the stellar performance of the stock is not in line with the firm's financials of the September quarter. Profit in the September quarter slumped 80.22% to Rs 7.84 crore against Rs 39.63 crore net profit of the corresponding period of the last fiscal.Net sales climbed 6.79% to Rs 540.11 crore in the second quarter against Rs 505.78 crore sales in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

On an annual basis, the firm logged a 69.57% rise in net profit to Rs 155.22 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022 against Rs 91.54 crore profit in the previous fiscal. In the March 2020 and March 2019 fiscals, the company logged profits of Rs 73.45 crore and Rs 95.11 crore, respectively.

Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 1974.06 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 1,838 crore sales in the fiscal ended March 2021. In the March 2020 and March 2019 fiscals, the company logged sales of Rs 1336 crore and Rs 1084 crore, respectively.

Dwarikesh Sugar is engaged in the production of sugar and other sugar related activities. The product range of the company includes Sugar, White Crystal Sugar, Ethanol, Captive Power, Molasses and Valuable Residue: Bagasse, the residue obtained from crushing cane in the mills, is used by the paper industry. The company is also engaged in the business of Sugar, Co.Gen., Distillery.

