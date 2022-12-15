scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
eClerx share buyback: Offer size, buyback price, record date & more

Feedback

eClerx share buyback: Offer size, buyback price, record date & more

eClerx has fixed Tuesday, December 27, as the record date for the purpose of determining the names of the equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buy back and their entitlements

eClerx board has okayed a final buyback price of R 1,750 per share. The buyback size is up to Rs 300 crore, which excludes any expenses eClerx board has okayed a final buyback price of R 1,750 per share. The buyback size is up to Rs 300 crore, which excludes any expenses

Shares of IT firm eClerx fell over 1 per cent in Thursday's trade after its board approved a share buyback proposal. The meeting commenced at 11 am and concluded at 12.10 pm.

At 1 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 1,378.25 on BSE, down 1.41 per cent.

Published on: Dec 15, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 15, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS