Eicher Motors share price closes higher ahead of Q4 earnings

Share price of Eicher Motors closed higher ahead of the firm's Q4 and FY20 earnings set to be announced today. Eicher Motors share price ended 2.60% or Rs 427 higher at Rs 16,846 against previous close of Rs 16,418 on BSE.

On Friday, Eicher Motors share price rose 3.36% to touch an intraday high of Rs 16,970. However, Eicher Motors stock opened with a loss of 5.89% at Rs 15,451. The stock stands higher than 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 200 day moving averages.

Total 9512 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 15.50 crore on BSE. Stock price of Eicher Motors has fallen 3.77% in one week. The stock has risen 19% in one month.

Market capitalisation of the firm rose to Rs 45,997 crore.

In third quarter of previous fiscal, the firm reported a 6.42 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 498.70 crore against net profit of Rs 532.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 2,371.01 crore in Q3 against Rs 2,341.06 crore for the same period of the previous year. Royal Enfield sold 189,143 motorcycles in the quarter, a decline of 2 per cent from 193,164 motorcycles sold over the same period in the last financial year.

