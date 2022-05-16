Eicher Motors stock rises 6% post Q4 earnings

Eicher Motors share rose over 6 per cent today after the firm reported a 16 per cent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. Stock of Eicher Motors gained 6.2 percent to Rs 2587 on BSE. The share opened 2.75 per cent higher at Rs 2,503 against the previous close of Rs 2,436.

Eicher Motors share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages.

The large-cap share has gained 7 per cent in one year but fallen 0.15 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 71,098 crore on BSE. Total 0.62 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 15.82 crore. The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,995.35 on September 27, 2021 and 52-week low of Rs 2110 on March 7, 2022.

Consolidated net profit after tax rose to Rs 610 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 against net profit after tax of Rs 526 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,193 crore in Q4 as compared to Rs 2,940 crore in the same period of FY21. The company reported a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 1,677 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 1,347 crore in 2020-21 fiscal.

Total revenue from operations climbed to Rs 10,298 crore during the last fiscal as compared with Rs 8,720 crore in FY21. This was the company's highest-ever revenue in the fourth quarter as well as the full fiscal, it added. The company's board cleared a dividend of Rs 21 per share of face value of Re 1 each for 2021-22.

The firm's two-wheeler arm Royal Enfield sold 1,82,125 motorcycles in Q4, a fall of 10 per cent from 2,03,343 units sold in the year-ago period.

During 2021-22, Royal Enfield registered motorcycle sales of 5,95,474, down 2 per cent from 6,09,403 units in 2020-21.