Eight of top 10 most valued cos add over Rs 1.90 lakh cr in m-cap; RIL, TCS lead chart

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped to Rs 1,90,032.06 crore last week. Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led the gains.

The BSE benchmark Sensex gained 795.40 points or 1.43 per cent last week. Meanwhile, both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hit new closing highs on Friday.

RIL, TCS, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Wipro were the gainers on the top 10 chart. Infosys and HDFC were the two laggards.

The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs Rs 60,183.57 crore to reach Rs 13,76,102.60 crore, making it the biggest gainer among the top-10 companies.

RIL added Rs 51,064.22 crore taking its valuation to Rs 14,11,635.50 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed by Rs 19,651.18 crore to Rs 8,57,407.68 crore and Bajaj Finance gained Rs 18,518.27 crore to settle at Rs 4,20,300.85 crore.

The market capitalisation of HUL climbed Rs 14,215.01 crore to Rs 6,29,231.64 crore and that of ICICI Bank went higher by Rs 13,361.63 crore to Rs 4,84,858.91 crore.

Wipro's valuation rallied Rs 8,218.89 crore to Rs 3,47,851 crore and SBI jumped Rs 4,819.29 crore to reach Rs 3,68,006.36 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys tumbled by Rs 10,053.22 crore to Rs 7,24,701.90 crore and that of HDFC dipped Rs 738.75 crore to Rs 4,90,991.24 crore.

RIL remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Wipro.

(With inputs from PTI.)

