Eight of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.52 lakh crore to m-cap; HDFC, SBI top gainers

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of eight of the top-10 most valued companies jumped to Rs 1,52,355.03 crore last week with State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

The BSE benchmark Sensex last week rallied 1,246.89 points or 2.07%, going past the 61,000-mark for the first time ever on October 14.

Markets were closed on October 15 for Dussehra. Steering the gainers' chart, HDFC Bank's m-cap jumped Rs 46,348.47 crore to Rs 9,33,559.01 crore, whereas SBI's market valuation zoomed Rs 29,272.73 crore to Rs 4,37,752.20 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) added Rs 18,384.38 crore to Rs 17,11,554.55 crore to its m-cap.

The m-cap of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 16,860.76 crore to reach Rs 5,04,249.13 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 16,020.7 crore to Rs 5,07,861.84 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation rose by Rs 15,944.02 crore to Rs 3,99,810.31 crore and that of Bajaj Finance jumped by Rs 7,526.82 crore to Rs 4,74,467.41 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 1,997.15 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 6,22,359.73 crore. In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services eroded by Rs 1,19,849.27 crore to Rs 13,35,838.42 crore.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services had on Monday tumbled over 6 per cent after the company's September quarter earnings missed market expectations.

The valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 3,414.71 crore to Rs 7,27,692.41 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(With inputs from PTI.)