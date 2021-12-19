Eight of top-10 most valued firms lose over Rs 2.61 lakh cr in m-cap; RIL most hit

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of eight of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by more than Rs 2.61 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) emerging as the top laggard.

Infosys and Wipro were the only gainers in the top-10 list. The BSE benchmark dropped 1,774.93 points or 3.01% during the last week.

The market valuation of RIL slumped by Rs 79,658.02 crore to reach Rs 15,83,118.61 crore, whereas HDFC's m-cap tumbled by Rs 34,690.09 crore to Rs 4,73,922.86 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance plunged by Rs 33,152.42 crore to Rs 4,16,594.78 crore and that of HDFC Bank dropped by Rs 27,298.3 crore to Rs 8,16,229.89 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tanked by Rs 24,083.31 crore to Rs 5,24,052.84 crore and that of State Bank of India eroded by Rs 24,051.83 crore to Rs 4,17,448.70 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled by Rs 20,623.35 crore to Rs 5,05,547.14 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services dipped by Rs 18,254.82 crore to Rs 13,26,923.71 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys jumped by Rs 26,515.92 crore to Rs 7,66,123.04 crore and that of Wipro went higher by Rs 17,450.39 crore to Rs 3,67,126.39 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Wipro.

(With inputs from PTI.)