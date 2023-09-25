EKI Energy shares plunge 10% for 2 days in row. Q1 loss at Rs 33.20 crore

Shares of EKI Energy Services, a carbon credit developer and supplier, plunged 10 per cent in Monday's trade after the company reported losses for the June quarter. EKI Energy on Saturday said consolidated loss stood at Rs 33.28 crore in the June quarter. This was against a profit of Rs 57.83 crore in the year-ago quarter. EKI Energy logged a loss of Rs 47.55 crore in the March quarter.

Revenue for the June quarter plunged 85.53 per cent to Rs 63.04 crore from Rs 435.64 crore in the same quarter last year. The scrip hit a 10 per cent lower circuit limit at Rs 560.15 on BSE. This was in addition to a 10 per cent drop in Friday's session.

The company management is hoping for a revival in the forthcoming quarter after COP 28 (Conference of the Parties, UN), EKI said. It noted that the wider carbon credit industry was facing low demand due to prolonged Russia – Ukraine war, persistent inflation, rising interest rate, subdued economic growth world-wide and reducing discretionary spending.

EKI said it has deployed Rs 92 crore from its own accruals for development of community-based projects till Q1. The company, EKI said, is widening its business repertoire by entering into manufacturing of pellets, power trading etc. through its subsidiaries.

EKI said India is in the process of developing a regulated Cap and Trade emission trading market, which will restrict trade of ‘carbon credits certificates’ among the obligated businesses, following the practices of similar operational markets in other parts of the world.

"However, India is also developing its offset markets forvoluntary participation and is in the process of established requisite registry and MVR modalities in line withinternational standards. This will give more credibility to the market and generate trust," EKI said in a presentation.

Also read: Stock recommendations by share market analysts for September 25, 2023: Reliance Industries, IRB Infra, HDFC Life & Mold-Tek Packaging

Also read :JSW Infrastructure IPO, Updater Services IPO to open for subscription in Top News on September 25: Share markets, Bank Nifty outlook, Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train to start operations

Also read: Top 6 stocks to watch on September 25, 2023: JSW Steel, Suzlon Energy, IRCON International, Sun Pharma Advanced & others