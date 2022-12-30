Elin Electronics makes muted market debut, lists at 1% discount to issue price

Elin Electronics Limited (EEL) on Friday made a tepid market debut, as the scrip got listed at Rs 244 on NSE, a 1 per cent discount to the issue price of Rs 247 apiece. On BSE, the scrip debuted at Rs 243.



Ahead of its listing, shares of Elin Electronics were trading at a discount of Rs 5 per share in the grey market, signalling a muted listing.

A host of brokerages were positive on the issue, citing strong financials, robust business model and attractive valuations.



The Rs 475-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Elin Electronics ran from December 20 to December 22. The company sold its shares in a price band of Rs 234-247 apiece. The issue was subscribed a little more than over three times.



The portion for qualified institutional bidders was subscribed 4.5 times, whereas quota for non-institutional investors (QIB) was subscribed 3.3 times. The allocation for retail investors fetched 2.2 times bids.



The IPO included a fresh portion of Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore by the promoters and existing shareholders of the company.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings of the company and funding the capital expenditure plans at its existing facility, other than general corporate purposes.



Incorporated in 1969, Elin Electronics is a leading electronics manufacturing services provider, which provides end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and kitchen appliances in India.



The Kolkata headquartered company has three manufacturing facilities which are strategically located in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and Verna (Goa).

Axis Capital and JM Financial Services were the book-running lead managers to the issue whereas KFin Technologies was the registrar to the issue.